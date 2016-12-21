Man arrested for murder in Rapid City
UPDATE: Police have arrested 26-year old Joseph Rich of Rapid City for 2nd Degree Murder in connection with the investigation into the early morning homicide on E. Adams Street. Shortly after 2:10 a.m. on January 1st, police were dispatched to the 300 Block of E. Adams Street for a reported disturbance.
