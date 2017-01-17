Is your South Dakota steak really a South Dakota steak?
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says over the last 20 years or so, Rapid City lost its meat processing plant, its milk plant and now, "We are in our own little world trying to further our business in every aspect except agriculture." "We have a number of cattle producers in the area who have very little ways to market their own product."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan 5
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC