Interstate 90 closed from Kadoka to Chamberlain
Winter weather is forcing the closure of Interstate 90 from Kadoka to Chamberlain Tuesday evening. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the road will be closed to traffic starting at 6 p.m. CST.
