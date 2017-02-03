Growth Continues for Mackenzie River Pizza Grill Pub with Opening in Rapid City, South Dakota
They are proven operators of our concept, and we are confident that this location will deliver a memorable experience for our guests anchored by our spectacular food, service and mountain ambience," said Brad Ridgeway, president of Glacier Restaurant Group. The new location will be 1205 Elgin Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Read more at Business Wire.
