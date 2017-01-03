Events leading up to murder victim's death happened very quickly
The events that led to Matthew Boyer's death early Thanksgiving morning 2013 happened very quickly, testified one of Boyer's roommates Thursday in the second-degree murder trial of Todd Sindelar. Jacob Rogers, who lived with Boyer, said he was nearly asleep in the basement when he was awoken by three bangs on the front door.
