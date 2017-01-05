David Hallberg Returns to the American Ballet Theater After a Two and a Half Year Injury
American Ballet Theater Principal Dancer, David Hallberg, will be returning to the company to perform after taking a hiatus for a two and a half years due to an injury. He will begin rehearsals for the spring repertory at the Metropolitan Opera House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rushmore ABATE
|19 hr
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC