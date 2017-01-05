David Hallberg Returns to the America...

David Hallberg Returns to the American Ballet Theater After a Two and a Half Year Injury

American Ballet Theater Principal Dancer, David Hallberg, will be returning to the company to perform after taking a hiatus for a two and a half years due to an injury. He will begin rehearsals for the spring repertory at the Metropolitan Opera House.

