Date set for February Freeze 5K Fun Walk/Run for heart disease

The old adage, "Cold feet, warm heart," will take on a literal meaning for participants of this year's February Freeze, the annual 5K fun walk/run that kicks off National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week on Sunday, Feb. 12. This year's event, which raises awareness of heart disease, the nation's No. 1 killer, is expected to draw as many as 500 people to Sioux Park at 733 Canyon Lake Dr. in Rapid City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.