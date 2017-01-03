Costco rumors put to rest in Rapid City

But still, all the construction work across from the new Wal-Mart south of Catron Boulevard at the end of 5th Street has many wondering if the area is being prepped for new construction. "This past year we did some infrastructure improvements of the corner of Catron and 5th street," Darrell Shoemaker the Rapid City communications coordinator tell KOTA Territory News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.