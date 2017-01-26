Contractors Needed For Army Reserve Bases
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for contractors at several Army Reserve bases, including in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls meeting will be at the University Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register, call 605-367-5252.
