City council moves forward with plans for downtown parking lot
The Rapid City council took a small step toward the development of the parking lot on the corner of 5th and St. Joseph Street Monday night. Staff told the council what they learned from the Sioux Falls site visit and how they can apply it to Rapid City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan 5
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC