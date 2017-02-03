Bull escapes fairgrounds, leads police on four legged chase
An 800 pound bull led Rapid City police on a four legged chase that started from the Central States Fairgrounds and ended at the Executive Golf Course. The bull ran on and off the bike path, through Memorial Park, under bridges, and through Rapid Creek before the bull finally tired.
