Big Sky residents look at annexation as a 'road' to recovery

"The issue is road repairs, also with it being the winter season there is always a request for snow removal services too, " said Sarah Hanzel, Long Range Planner for Rapid City. At the Zoning and Planning Commission on Thursday, it was revealed that the cost of annexing Big Sky would cost more than $900,000 in road repairs and raise property taxes more than $200 yearly.

