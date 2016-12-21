Who should decide the fate of a downt...

Who should decide the fate of a downtown parking lot?

What to do with the parking lot on the corner of 5th street & St. Joseph street in downtown Rapid City is something the city council has dealt with for at least the past 11 years. At Wednesday's legal and finance committee meeting, the discussion of options for the parking lot was sent to council without recommendation.

