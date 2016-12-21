What is in store for Don Barnett Arena in the new year
For a very long time now, Rapid City has been waiting to see what is going to happen with Don Barnett Arena. Repair, remodel, or rebuild, were the options the civic center task force presented to the people of Rapid City at its last meeting this year.
