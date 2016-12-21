Time for a Cuban holiday?

Now that relations with Cuba are warmer than in years past under President Barack Obama, some Rapid City residents are taking advantage of the situation to travel to the island. Bursch Travel in Rapid City said that many people have contacted them about flying to Cuba.

