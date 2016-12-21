Repair,remodel, or remove are the options for Don Barnett Arena
On Monday, Rapid City' s Civic Center Resolution Task Force told community members and leaders that repair, remodel, or remove were the options for the Don Barnett Arena. The arena needs upgrades ranging from lighting to seating, and the the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center as a whole is out of compliance with the American's with Disabilities Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec 4
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
|Disorderly Conduct Charged In Rapid City Hockey... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|north rapid bad w...
|6
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|thuggin4life
|101
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC