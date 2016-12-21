RCFD will burn slash piles under certain weather conditions
This project is part of the department's survivable space initiative, which aims to create fire resilient landscapes within Rapid City. It also helps landowners in the area create fire adapted landscapes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec 4
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
|Disorderly Conduct Charged In Rapid City Hockey... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|north rapid bad w...
|6
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|thuggin4life
|101
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC