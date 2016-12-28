Rapid City Inmate Placed On Escaped Status
A minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status after leaving his community service worksite in Rapid City without authorization. Joseph Standing Bear walked away from the community service employer this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec 4
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
|Disorderly Conduct Charged In Rapid City Hockey... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|north rapid bad w...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC