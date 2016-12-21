Rapid City Annual fireworks show move...

Rapid City Annual fireworks show moved to next year

Wednesday Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

There are a variety of things to do and see this New Year's Eve, but Rapid City's nnual fireworks show isn't one of them. Earlier this month we reported to you that Rapid City council and the Public Works Department decided to move the annual fireworks show to Independence Day next year.

Rapid City, SD

