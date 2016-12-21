Police Look For Kidnappers In Bizarre...

Police Look For Kidnappers In Bizarre Rapida

Rapid City police are looking for two men they say kidnapped two other men outside of a convenience store at gunpoint, forced them into the trunk of their own car, then requested their help pushing the car out of a ditch when it became stuck. Authorities say the two victims were able to flee and contact police upon being let out of the trunk.

