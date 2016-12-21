Pedestrian killed in Baken Park

Pedestrian killed in Baken Park

Thursday Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

A pedestrian was killed when hit by a car in the parking lot of the Baken Park shopping center Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Rapid City police, the driver's vision was hindered by the glare of the sun.

