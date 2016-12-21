North-central US: Christmas blizzard,...

North-central US: Christmas blizzard, ice to create dangerous travel

Travel will become dangerous, if not impossible, across the north-central United States on Christmas Day as a blizzard and ice unfold. The same storm bringing Christmas Eve snow to the Intermountain West will significantly strengthen across the north-central U.S. on Sunday.

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Pennington County was issued at December 26 at 9:06AM MST

