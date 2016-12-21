Lakota Nation Invitational brings economic boost to Rapid City
Although final numbers are not in yet, the Rapid City Convention and Visitors Bureau says they are expecting an increase in economic impact to the city. Last year 25,000 tickets were sold to the invitational, while this year's numbers seem to have been about the same the CVB is expecting higher spending in retail stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec 4
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
|Disorderly Conduct Charged In Rapid City Hockey... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|north rapid bad w...
|6
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|thuggin4life
|101
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC