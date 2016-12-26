Illegal Snow Dumping May Cause Proble...

Illegal Snow Dumping May Cause Problems In The Next Snowfall

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds the public and commercial snow removal operators that it is illegal to place or dump excess snow on highway right of way, which includes driving surfaces, shoulders and ditches. "The recent snowstorm across western and central South Dakota the past few days has deposited a large amount of snow in some areas," said Todd Seaman, Rapid City region engineer.

