How do you define a white Christmas?

We polled our viewers to see how KOTA Territory defines a white Christmas. 24% said "snow on the ground" 35% said "snow falling Christmas Eve/Day" 42% said "both" This will be Rapid City's 5th white Christmas in a row! According to NOAA's definition of a white Christmas Rapid City has white Christmases 41% of the time.

