Giving your Christmas tree a new life

Giving your Christmas tree a new life

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

As you're taking down your tree, if you find your lights are no longer shining as bright as you'd like, you can recycle both tree and lights. Beth-Anne Ferley, the Sustainability Coordinator for Rapid City, suggests sending your tree to be composted by putting it in a yard waste bin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 18 hr Inquisitor 2
Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec 6 Musikologist 14
Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15) Dec 4 SittingDuck 4
News Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h... Nov '16 openmind693 1
church of satan Nov '16 The South sucks_2016 2
News Disorderly Conduct Charged In Rapid City Hockey... (Feb '15) Oct '16 north rapid bad w... 6
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC