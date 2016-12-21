Giving your Christmas tree a new life
As you're taking down your tree, if you find your lights are no longer shining as bright as you'd like, you can recycle both tree and lights. Beth-Anne Ferley, the Sustainability Coordinator for Rapid City, suggests sending your tree to be composted by putting it in a yard waste bin.
