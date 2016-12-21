Cold weather keeps red kettles from ringing bells
Falling snow and bad road conditions kept bells from ringing on Friday night, and freezing temperatures on Saturday narrowed the 24 Rapid City locations to two. Earlier this winter, the Salvation Army shut down 11 locations in the northern hills due to weather conditions.
