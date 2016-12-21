Blizzard baring down on North, South Dakota
North and South Dakota entered a second day of blizzard conditions on Monday as a strong winter storm closed roads across the region. The National Weather Service forecast as many as 15 inches of snow to fall in some areas before the storm leaves the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|29 min
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec 4
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
|Disorderly Conduct Charged In Rapid City Hockey... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|north rapid bad w...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC