Avoid house fire during holiday season
So far, Rapid City has had 5 house fires in the past week, the most recent one was due to an item too close to a heating source. To avoid a house fire caused from decorations, clean out your fire places and chimney, don't overload an electrical socket and unplug Christmas lights and trees at night.
