Photos: WUHS Girls Lacrosse Senior Night
WUHS Girls Lacrosse vs Chelsea-Randolph The Woodstock girls lacrosse team lost to a combined Chelsea-Randolph team 14-11. It was Senior night on the home field on Monday, May 22. Rick Russell Photos A portion of these photos will appear in the May 25, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.
