Digital Inclusion Week Begins Amid Ongoing National...
Digital Inclusion Week , an effort aimed at raising awareness for both digital inequities and the ongoing nationwide efforts to bridge such gaps, begins Monday, May 8, with participating government agencies and civic tech groups hosting related events and sharing stories that highlight the varied facets of an increasingly prevalent issue. The week will see dozens of events take place across the country, from San Francisco to San Antonio to Randolph, Vt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Technology.
Add your comments below
Randolph Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prep school sexual assault victim: a I feel rea... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Papal Heaven Is Law
|1
|Facts about the Mormon Church (May '06)
|Mar '16
|LDS4Eternity
|374
|Cory C. Manley (Mar '07)
|Feb '16
|Jforte777
|22
|Leon Shabott (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Inquiring
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Randolph, VT (Jan '12)
|Oct '13
|Joan Dustin
|4
|Innovate: Movers and Shapers (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|EmmaCay
|1
|Lee Adam Balaklaw (Oct '11)
|Oct '11
|andy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Randolph Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC