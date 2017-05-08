Digital Inclusion Week Begins Amid Ongoing National...

Digital Inclusion Week Begins Amid On...

Digital Inclusion Week , an effort aimed at raising awareness for both digital inequities and the ongoing nationwide efforts to bridge such gaps, begins Monday, May 8, with participating government agencies and civic tech groups hosting related events and sharing stories that highlight the varied facets of an increasingly prevalent issue. The week will see dozens of events take place across the country, from San Francisco to San Antonio to Randolph, Vt.

