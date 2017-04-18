Dale Stender Obituary, 69

Dale Stender Obituary, 69

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Vermont Standard

Family and friends are invited to a graveside memorial service at the Tunbridge Village Cemetery on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. for Dale Arnold Stender, 69, who died April 10 at the Hanover Terrace Health and Rehab Center in Hanover, New Hampshire. He was born March 11, 1948, in Randolph, son of Charles and Marjorie Stender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Randolph Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prep school sexual assault victim: a I feel rea... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Papal Heaven Is Law 1
News Facts about the Mormon Church (May '06) Mar '16 LDS4Eternity 374
News Cory C. Manley (Mar '07) Feb '16 Jforte777 22
Leon Shabott (Jan '15) Jan '15 Inquiring 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Randolph, VT (Jan '12) Oct '13 Joan Dustin 4
News Innovate: Movers and Shapers (Feb '13) Feb '13 EmmaCay 1
Lee Adam Balaklaw (Oct '11) Oct '11 andy 1
See all Randolph Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Randolph Forum Now

Randolph Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Randolph Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Randolph, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC