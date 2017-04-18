Dale Stender Obituary, 69

Family and friends are invited to a graveside memorial service at the Tunbridge Village Cemetery on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. for Dale Arnold Stender, 69, who died April 10 at the Hanover Terrace Health and Rehab Center in Hanover, New Hampshire. He was born March 11, 1948, in Randolph, son of Charles and Marjorie Stender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.