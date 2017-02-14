Richard Rogers - Ninety Six

Richard Rogers - Ninety Six

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: GwdToday.com

Richard Warrington Rogers, 91, widower of June Avery Rogers, resident of Island Ford Rd, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born October 12, 1925 in Randolph VT to the late Frank Leo and Florence Boulter Rogers, he was a Plow Truck Operator for the State of Vermont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Randolph Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prep school sexual assault victim: a I feel rea... Aug '16 Papal Heaven Is Law 1
News Facts about the Mormon Church (May '06) Mar '16 LDS4Eternity 374
News Cory C. Manley (Mar '07) Feb '16 Jforte777 22
Leon Shabott (Jan '15) Jan '15 Inquiring 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Randolph, VT (Jan '12) Oct '13 Joan Dustin 4
News Innovate: Movers and Shapers (Feb '13) Feb '13 EmmaCay 1
Lee Adam Balaklaw (Oct '11) Oct '11 andy 1
See all Randolph Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Randolph Forum Now

Randolph Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Randolph Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Randolph, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,534 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC