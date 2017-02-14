Richard Rogers - Ninety Six
Richard Warrington Rogers, 91, widower of June Avery Rogers, resident of Island Ford Rd, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born October 12, 1925 in Randolph VT to the late Frank Leo and Florence Boulter Rogers, he was a Plow Truck Operator for the State of Vermont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Randolph Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prep school sexual assault victim: a I feel rea...
|Aug '16
|Papal Heaven Is Law
|1
|Facts about the Mormon Church (May '06)
|Mar '16
|LDS4Eternity
|374
|Cory C. Manley (Mar '07)
|Feb '16
|Jforte777
|22
|Leon Shabott (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Inquiring
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Randolph, VT (Jan '12)
|Oct '13
|Joan Dustin
|4
|Innovate: Movers and Shapers (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|EmmaCay
|1
|Lee Adam Balaklaw (Oct '11)
|Oct '11
|andy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Randolph Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC