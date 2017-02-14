Richard Rogers - Ninety Six

Richard Warrington Rogers, 91, widower of June Avery Rogers, resident of Island Ford Rd, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born October 12, 1925 in Randolph VT to the late Frank Leo and Florence Boulter Rogers, he was a Plow Truck Operator for the State of Vermont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.