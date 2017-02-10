Memorial service set for Steven Prouty, Derry Select Board chair
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West River Railroad Depot Project or the Town of Londonderry for tree planting on the town owned "Prouty Land;" c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal email condolences, please visit his Legacy page .
