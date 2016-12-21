Perry Hodgdon Obituary, 79

Perry Hodgdon Obituary, 79

Memorial services will be held Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at Bethany United Church of Christ in Randolph for Perry W. Hodgdonm 79, of Randolph, who died Dec. 21, at his home. Rev. Kimberly McKerle will officiate.

