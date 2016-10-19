The Cas-Cad-Nac Farm Cookbook Wins Ne...

The Cas-Cad-Nac Farm Cookbook Wins New England Regional Printing Award of Excellence

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 19, 2016 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

PERKINSVILLE, Vt., Oct. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ Cas-Cad-Nac Farm, a nationally recognized alpaca breeding farm in Perkinsville, VT, is pleased to announce that its recently published cookbook , The Cas-Cad-Nac Farm Cookbook , won a first place Pinnacle Award for Best of Category at the Print Industries of New England Annual Awards of Excellence Competition in Boston. Beating out more than 100 entries in the cookbook category, the stringent judging takes into account the entire product, from the content, artwork, and photographs to paper choice and the tiniest details in printing and binding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Randolph Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prep school sexual assault victim: a I feel rea... Aug '16 Papal Heaven Is Law 1
News Facts about the Mormon Church (May '06) Mar '16 LDS4Eternity 374
News Cory C. Manley (Mar '07) Feb '16 Jforte777 22
Leon Shabott (Jan '15) Jan '15 Inquiring 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Randolph, VT (Jan '12) Oct '13 Joan Dustin 4
News Innovate: Movers and Shapers (Feb '13) Feb '13 EmmaCay 1
Lee Adam Balaklaw (Oct '11) Oct '11 andy 1
See all Randolph Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Randolph Forum Now

Randolph Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Randolph Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Randolph, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,440

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC