The Cas-Cad-Nac Farm Cookbook Wins New England Regional Printing Award of Excellence
PERKINSVILLE, Vt., Oct. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ Cas-Cad-Nac Farm, a nationally recognized alpaca breeding farm in Perkinsville, VT, is pleased to announce that its recently published cookbook , The Cas-Cad-Nac Farm Cookbook , won a first place Pinnacle Award for Best of Category at the Print Industries of New England Annual Awards of Excellence Competition in Boston. Beating out more than 100 entries in the cookbook category, the stringent judging takes into account the entire product, from the content, artwork, and photographs to paper choice and the tiniest details in printing and binding.
