Scott, Minter to meet in 1st televised debate
Democrat Sue Minter and Republican Phil Scott secured their party's nominations in the primary election earlier this month. Now they face off in advance of the November general election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Randolph Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prep school sexual assault victim: a I feel rea...
|Aug '16
|Papal Heaven Is Law
|1
|Facts about the Mormon Church (May '06)
|Mar '16
|LDS4Eternity
|374
|Cory C. Manley (Mar '07)
|Feb '16
|Jforte777
|22
|Leon Shabott (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Inquiring
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Randolph, VT (Jan '12)
|Oct '13
|Joan Dustin
|4
|Innovate: Movers and Shapers (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|EmmaCay
|1
|Lee Adam Balaklaw (Oct '11)
|Oct '11
|andy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Randolph Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC