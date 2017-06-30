'Theft By Finding' opens a window into David Sedaris's past through his diaries
David Sedaris has made a literary career out of transforming the events of his life into mordantly comic prose. What does a look into his source material tell us? Back in 2007, in the wake of the brouhaha over James Frey's fabricated memoirs, David Sedaris received some flak for straying from the strictly factual in his personal narratives - yet classifying them as nonfiction rather than fiction.
