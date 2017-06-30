the Woodstock Tontine Set for Women's...

the Woodstock Tontine Set for Women's Theatre Festival 2017 at Burning Coal

The Women's Theatre Festival 2017 announces the inclusion of The Woodstock Tontine, the story of five women, a chance meeting at Woodstock in 1969, and fifty year-old friendships that end with death and a twist. Directed by Lucia Foster , The Woodstock Tontine is the debut theatrical production of playwright Steffi Rubin.

