the Woodstock Tontine Set for Women's Theatre Festival 2017 at Burning Coal
The Women's Theatre Festival 2017 announces the inclusion of The Woodstock Tontine, the story of five women, a chance meeting at Woodstock in 1969, and fifty year-old friendships that end with death and a twist. Directed by Lucia Foster , The Woodstock Tontine is the debut theatrical production of playwright Steffi Rubin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|14 hr
|Hilliary
|124
|Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa...
|19 hr
|Macmcf
|1
|Wake County Mugshots on Twitter
|21 hr
|Hilarious
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sat
|lucky minnesota guy
|106
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 30
|Guilty Guilty Guilty
|75
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC