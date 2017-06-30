Solar-powered cellphone charging stat...

Solar-powered cellphone charging stations coming to downtown Raleigh

Officials in Raleigh announced Monday that the city will be installing three new solar-powered cellphone charging stations this month in downtown Raleigh's most frequented areas, including two at Market Plaza and Exchange Plaza and a third at the bus stop at the intersection of Morrill Drive and Cates Avenue. The stations, which are made in America from sustainably harvested materials, feature two USB plug-ins that use the power of the sun to power up cellphones.

