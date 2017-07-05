Shaw University president resigns, ta...

Shaw University president resigns, takes position at Howard

The historically black university said in a news release Wednesday that Tashni-Ann Dubroy is resigning to become executive vice president and chief operating officer at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Dubroy was appointed to the role of president at Shaw in May 2015. The university in Raleigh credits her with improving fundraising and budgeting while overseeing an enrollment increase.

