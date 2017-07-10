CWAers, along with members of the American Postal Workers, Black Workers for Justice, NC League of Conservation Voters, Amalgamated Transit Union, United for a Fair Economy , and A Philip Randolph Institute, held a Runaway Inequality training in Raleigh, North Carolina, to learn how to fight for a better future for everyone - not just the top 1%. For media inquiries, call CWA Communications at 202-434-1168, or email Candice Johnson .

