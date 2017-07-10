Retired From Teaching, But Still the ...

Retired From Teaching, But Still the Educator

Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Pilot

When Bill Medlin retired from a long career at Union Pines High School in 2006, he intended to shift his focus to fine-tuning his golf swing. But Medlin has spent much more time in his car than in a golf cart, commuting daily from Seven Lakes to the Professional Educators of North Carolina office in Raleigh, where he has been executive director since June 1. He started working there as associate director in 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.

