New riverkeeper emphasizes outreach, ...

New riverkeeper emphasizes outreach, education Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

That is Katy Langley's description of her first week as the Lower Neuse Riverkeeper, a job in which she is the caretaker of the Neuse River from Kinston to its 6-mile-wide mouth in Oriental. Langley began her job on June 26, replacing Travis Graves who left his post in May to resettle in Northern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Fri Americas Greatest... 123
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Fri Guilty Guilty Guilty 75
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Wed wagnous 1
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Jun 27 Groot 22
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 27 True Christian wi... 7
Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s... Jun 24 Cuz I can 1
Moving to Raleigh area Jun 21 Moving 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 13 Jill 105
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,925 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC