An investigation by North Carolina authorities shows that guards at a county jail failed to properly check on a teen shortly before she hanged herself. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that Durham County jail officers failed to check on 17-year-old Uniece Fennell regularly and did not report a tip from another inmate that the girl was a threat to herself.
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|17 hr
|Truth
|23
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|19 hr
|Hilliary
|129
|Wake County Mugshots on Twitter
|Jul 2
|Hilarious
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jul 1
|lucky minnesota guy
|106
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
