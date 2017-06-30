Miss Henderson places in top 15 at state pageant, receives people's choice honor
Henderson's first Miss North Carolina contestant in more than 15 years is honored to not only make the top 15 out of 44 contestants, but also to receive the People's Choice award. Evan O'Geary, 19, represented the community June 19-24 at the 80th Miss North Carolina state pageant in Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Donald
|126
|Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa...
|Sun
|Macmcf
|1
|Wake County Mugshots on Twitter
|Sun
|Hilarious
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sat
|lucky minnesota guy
|106
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 30
|Guilty Guilty Guilty
|75
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC