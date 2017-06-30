Milagro Saints open Sparta summer concerts
The Sparta Summer Concert Series is proud to present The Milagro Saints on Friday July 7 as the 2017 season opener. They are an Americana roots band based in Raleigh, North Carolina bringing their mix of rock, folk and blues songwriting with diverse instrumentation to the Nicholson Pavilion Stage.
