I-87 work part of DOT's 10-year plan

In another small step toward making "Interstate 87" a reality, the NC Department of Transportation is planning to start upgrades to US Highway 17 north of Elizabeth City within the next decade. In a release last week, DOT announced it's added 144 transportation projects to the latest draft of the state's 10-year transportation plan; it's also planning to accelerate numerous other projects.

