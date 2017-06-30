From cannons to tanks: the evolution of the Ordnance Corps

U.S. Army Spc. Roberto Sto Domingo, an explosive ordinance device technician assigned to the 430th Ordnance Company, disassembles an M240 machine gun during the 60th Troop Command's 2017 Best Warrior Competition at the Claude T. Bowers Military Center, Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2017.

