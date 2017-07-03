Former Chatham Central ag student gro...

Former Chatham Central ag student growing where he's planted

Raleigh, NC - There are 19,301 members in the North Carolina FFA Association. Chatham Central High School graduate Nick Oldham is one of six student-officers governing them.

